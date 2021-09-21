In today's stream, Coach Dale and Michael Venezia covered yesterdays selloff as to whether this correction is just starting or completing.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drifts down toward 1.17 as mood worsens
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.17, off the highs. Concerns about Chinese giant Evergrande's troubles return to weigh on sentiment, supporting the safe-haven dollar ahead of the PBOC and Fed meetings on Wednesday.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3650 on fresh dollar strength
GBP/USD is retreating back toward 1.3650 as the dollar reasserts itself. Fears that the crisis in China's Evergrande could turn into a more significant downturn have resumed. Central bank decisions are awaited.
XAU/USD edges higher on weaker USD, lacks bullish conviction
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1,758 region and has now moved into the positive territory for the third successive day. The US dollar extended the previous day's retracement slide from the highest level since August 23.
Alts rebound while Bitcoin tends to its wounds
Bitcoin price suffered a brutal setback as it dropped from being extremely close to a crucial psychological level to slicing through a stable support floor.
PBoC September Preview: Will policymakers step in to ease Evergrande fears?
People’s Bank of China (PBoC) will announce monetary policy decisions on September 22. Financial markets remain restless amid ongoing Evergrande crisis. PBoC could lower RRR further to support economy.