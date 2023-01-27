RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pullback appears unimpressive beyond 0.7085
AUD/USD struggles for clear directions around the highest levels since June, marked the previous day, as it stays defensive near 0.7115 amid early Friday morning in Asia. The Aussie pair also challenges the previous five-day winning streak and teases sellers by forming a rising wedge bearish chart pattern on the four-hour play.
USD/JPY leaves 130.00 behind as upbeat Tokyo CPI pleases BoJ hawks ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation
USD/JPY renews intraday low to 129.75 as Japan inflation data renews hawkish bias over the Bank of Japan (BoJ) during early Friday. The US Dollar’s lack of ability to extend the previous day’s rebound, as well as cautious mood ahead of the key inflation precursor tracked by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also weigh on the Yen pair.
Gold refreshes day’s high above $1,930 ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation gauge
Gold price has refreshed its day’s high at $1,935.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal picked strength after a minor drop below $1,930.00, which poised a bargain opportunity for gold buyers.
Hedera Hashgraph plan for 2023
Hedera Hashgraph price continues to bless loyal investors as the scalable smart contract token has rallied by 117% since the start of the new year. On January 26, HBAR hovers in the mid $0.06 zone as a profit-taking rally occurred following the newly established monthly high at $.081.
Is the current stock market rally sustainable?
Wall Street insiders continue to debate conflicting economic data and a possible earnings recession ahead. Data and earnings so far actually offer convincing evidence to support both sides of the arguments which is making it tough for either the bulls or the bears to gain an upper hand.