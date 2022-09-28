RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD eyes more weakness despite higher-than-expected monthly Retail Sales data
The AUD/USD pair is expected to slip down to near 0.6400 despite the release of the lower-than-expected monthly Retail Sales data. The economic data has landed at 0.6%, higher than the estimates of 0.4%, but lower than the prior release of 1.3%.
EUR/USD renews 22-year low as yields propel DXY, focus on ECB vs. Fed drama, energy crisis
EUR/USD takes offers to refresh multi-year low during seven-day downtrend. US Treasury yields rally to fresh cycle highs amid fears of economic slowdown, hawkish central banks. Energy crisis in Eurozone joins fears of more drama on the Russia-Ukraine issue to keep bears hopeful.
Gold turns sideways around $1,630 as investors await Fed Powell’s speech
Gold price is displaying a dull performance as investors have sidelined ahead of the speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell. The precious metal is juggling around $1,630.00 after a modest decline from the critical hurdle of $1,640.00.
Binance Coin price could shed more than 10% if this trend continues
Binance Coin price has been on a downtrend for quite some time and has intensified after the recent sell-off in Bitcoin price. Investors need to pay close attention to the BNB’s moves over the last three weeks, which revealed a bearish setup.
Lower gas prices and favorable views of labor market again boost confidence
The Consumer Confidence Index rose to its highest level since April, and now sits more than 12 points higher than where it was just two months ago. Falling gasoline prices and a still-tight labor market are the main reasons we have seen a recent rebound in confidence.