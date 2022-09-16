Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USD Index, Gold, and S&P 500.

 

RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD probes sellers around yearly low near 0.6680 on RBA’s Lowe, China/US macro eyed

AUD/USD probes sellers around yearly low near 0.6680 on RBA’s Lowe, China/US macro eyed

AUD/USD licks its wounds around the yearly low near 0.6680 as RBA Governor justifies the latest rate hikes during the Testimony in front of the Aussie parliament. Also challenging the pair bears is the retreat in the US Treasury yields amid the day-start consolidation moves on early Friday.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD justifies 21-DMA breakout around 1.0000

EUR/USD justifies 21-DMA breakout around 1.0000

EUR/USD grinds higher past 21-DMA after printing two-day uptrend in the last. Horizontal area comprising multiple levels since mid-July also restricts short-term downside. Bulls have a bumpy road to travel before taking control.

EUR/USD News

Gold establishes below $1,670 amid soaring hawkish Fed bets

Gold establishes below $1,670 amid soaring hawkish Fed bets

Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying a balanced profile in a narrow range of $1.661.51-1,666.76 after surrendering the critical support of $1,670.00 in the Tokyo session.  Long liquidation has brought a correction in the DXY.

Gold News

Polkadot: One more pump then dump at best

Polkadot: One more pump then dump at best

Polkadot price could bounce near this level, but the technicals suggest a larger selloff is coming. Polkadot price shows reasons to be concerned as the bears are hours away from printing a classical shooting star reversal pattern on a 3-day chart.

Read more

Inflation is hotter than expected, gold colder than hoped

Inflation is hotter than expected, gold colder than hoped

The annual CPI decelerated in August but came in higher than expected. Bets on a more hawkish Fed increased, while in the case of gold, they decreased. Inflation stayed hot in August. Unbelievable! At least for the majority of pundits who expected softer inflation.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures