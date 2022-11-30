Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USD Index, Gold, and S&P 500. Read the updated analysis below. AUDJPY closed below the 92.59 weekly support level.

AUD/USD closed below the 0.6700 level. A lower top has now formed on the daily chart.

EUR/JPY closed below the 143.68 daily support level.

EUR/USD closed below the 1.0340 monthly resistance level. Is a double top forming at the 1.0479 daily resistance level?

GBP/JPY declined and is targeting the 164.28 daily support level.

GBP/USD closed below the 1.2000 level. Watching for a lower top to form on the daily chart to confirm the change in trend.

NZD/JPY retested and closed below the 86.21 weekly resistance level.

NZD/USD closed below the 0.6204 monthly resistance level for the second day in a row. Watching for a lower top to form on the daily chart to confirm the change in trend.

USD/CAD advanced closing above the 1.3502 daily resistance level.

USD/JPY closed above the 138.00 level. Is a double bottom forming at the 137.66 daily support level?

USD Index has rallied for two days and may be forming a double bottom at the 105.29 daily support level.

Gold continues to hold above the 1729 weekly support level.

S&P 500 may be forming a double top at 4004 the 62% fib retracement level of the monthly range.