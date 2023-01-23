Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.0900 amid hawkish ECB-speak
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.0900, as the Euro keeps the upper hand over the US Dollar at the start of the week on Monday. The pair is underpinned by hawkish ECB commentary and a broad US Dollar weakness. Lagarde eyed.
GBP/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.2400 as US Dollar drops
GBP/USD is sustaining the bounce above 1.2400 ahead of the London open. Broad-based US Dollar weakness and hopes of stimulus from UK PM Rishi Sunak keep Cable supported amid a quiet start to the week.
Gold bulls need to cross $1,940 for a sustained upside Premium
Gold price is seeing a positive start to a new week, following a down Friday, as bulls fight back control amid the persistent weakness in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields.
How realistic is the Ethereum price target of $2,000?
Ethereum price has been producing higher highs as bulls catch their breath after an explosive rally. This slow movement seems to be setting up for a minor pullback, but depending on Bitcoin price and its liking, things could change drastically.
The Week Ahead: US Q4 GDP, PCE, Tesla and Microsoft results
Having started the first half of last year with two successive quarters of negative GDP growth, the US economy saw a return to positive GDP growth in Q3, of 3.2%, after a late upgrade from, 2.9% at the end of last year, with personal consumption coming in at 2.3%.