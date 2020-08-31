ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why only a leap can stop the dollar's decline

- The ISM Manufacturing PMI is set to continue reflecting moderate growth.
- Dollar selling pressure remains significant after the Fed's policy shift.
- Contracting employment could add pressure on the greenback.
The industrial sector remains on a recovery path – that what economists expect ISM's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index to reflect in its August report. Nevertheless, that may be insufficient to halt the dollar's decline.
The forward-looking indicator is projected to edge up to 54.5 from 54.2 in July, comfortably above the 50-point threshold that separates expansion from contraction. That would be the third consecutive month of growth after sub-50 scores in March, April, and May, due to coronavirus. However, such a score would also be below a peak of around 60 in 2018.
Apart from serving as a snapshot of sentiment for the manufacturing sector, the survey is also eyed as a clue toward Friday's jobs report. The Employment component of ISM's publication is still estimated to fall short of expansion territory – scoring 48.3 points.
This gauge of hiring tumbled considerably more than the headline figure, bottoming at 27.5 in April. It made its way up swiftly but has fallen short of estimates in the past four publications.
Bearish dollar bias
If economists have now turned more pessimistic and the employment component surpasses 50, the dollar has room to rise. It would show that industrial employers are bullish and intend to expand their staff – not only restore jobs. Economists will probably revise their forecasts for Non-Farm Payrolls in that case.
Without a positive flip in hiring, the greenback would depend on the headline. A leap from 54.2 to a score closer to 60 would undoubtedly be upbeat and carry the dollar higher – yet that is highly unlikely.
There is a greater chance that the lapse of several government programs at the end of July has hurt the economy and likely hurt sentiment. The pace of the recovery has been slowing down in recent weeks according to jobless claims and other high-frequency data. A miss on the headline would be adverse for the greenback.
What can traders expect if figures are within estimates? In that case, the bias is against the dollar. The world's reserve currency has been on the back foot since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell laid out a dovish policy shift. The Fed will prioritize reaching full employment even at the expense of higher inflation – implying lower rates.
While the change in the central bank's policy has no immediate policy implications, it is having a substantial influence on markets. The prospects of lower rates for several years are weakening the dollar and the bottom is still out of sight.
Conclusion
The ISM Manufacturing PMI is projected to show overall growth but weak hiring in the industrial sector. Only a return to expansion in employment or a considerable surprise in the headline figure would boost the dollar – and such outcomes seem unlikely as the economy slows.
More Markets are Fed-dependent as ever, reaction to elections could surprise – Interview with Lior Cohen
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with two-year highs amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading closer to above 1.1950, touching the previous August peak which is the highest since 2018. The Fed's dovish shift is weighing on the dollar. End-of-month flows are also impacting markets.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.34, shrugging off Brexit and tax worries
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.34, hitting the highest since December 2019. Concerns about a break down of Brexit talks and new taxes shrugged off by investors. The greenback is paring some of last week's losses.
XAU/USD moves back above $1970 level, closer to session tops
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1954 area and might now be headed back towards the top end of its daily trading range.
Ether leads the crypto market
ETH/USD above $400 returns the positive tone to the market. BTC/USD suffers from the $12400 level and does not join the bullish trend. Market sentiment remains too positive and weighs down the upside potential.
WTI climbs to fresh daily highs around mid-$43s
After spending the second half of the previous week under modest bearish pressure, crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading near $43.50, gaining 1.25% on a daily basis.