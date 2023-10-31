ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Elevated investment set to boost index, US Dollar

- Economists expect the ISM Manufacturing PMI to remain unchanged at 49 points in October.
- Upbeat investment in manufacturing may trigger a third consecutive surprise, lifting the Greenback.
- Tensions toward the Federal Reserve's decision will likely short-circuit any market response.
Third time's a charm? The ISM Manufacturing Purchasers' Index (PMI) surprised investors in August and September, and there is room for a third beat. Sandwiched between ADP's jobs report and the countdown toward the Fed means a short-lived reaction. That provides an opportunity.
Here is a preview for the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, due on Wednesday at 14:00 GMT.
ISM Manufacturing PMI's importance
The long-running survey of purchasing managers in the industrial sector provides insights on intentions toward future spending, hiring, inflation and growth. The release also serves as a leading indicator toward Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls report.
In the past couple of years, ISM's data was also watched for indications about inflation. As price rises dropped alongside economic activity, the headline became important once again. It is easier to focus on the overall figure when none of its components stands out.
The ISM Manufacturing PMI beat estimates in the past two months, but remains below 50 – the threshold separating expansion and contraction.
ISM Manufacturing Index. Source: FXStreet
Is this a temporary correction in the downtrend? That theory is backed by higher interest rates and a global slowdown, which drag the index down, making the past two reads an anomaly.
On the other hand, the rise in the index has a strong backer – Uncle Sam. The US government has been incentivizing investment in manufacturing, primarily related to clean energy, but also due to security reasons.
Spending on manufacturing construction, a precursor to output, has surged in the past two years. A small drop in June was followed by fresh spending at historical highs.
Total Construction Spending in Manufacturing. Source: St. Louis Fed
ISM Manufacturing PMI and the US Dollar
These figures, alongside some stability in China, could lift the ISM Manufacturing PMI. Economists expect a repeat of 49 points, so any improvement would be a surprise. An increase beyond 50, indicating fresh expansion in the sector, would be even better news.
In case the ISM Manufacturing PMI beats for a third time in a row, the US Dollar would rise. However, it is essential to note that the data is released less than two hours after ADP's labor market report is out – another high-tier economic indicator. In case ADP and ISM go in different directions, they would offset each other.
More importantly, ISM releases its Manufacturing PMI four hours ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision. High tensions are set to hold back traders. Any spike – whether to the upside as I expect, or the downside – would likely be short-lived, and followed by a reveal. That implies an opportunity to jump against the initial reaction.
Final thoughts
While the ISM Manufacturing PMI is a significant market mover, the impact may be limited. Fed speculation is set to regain dominance shortly after the release.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0650 after EU data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to a fresh weekly high above 1.0650. The data from the Euro area showed that the annual Core HICP inflation edged lower to 4.2% in October as forecast, while the real GDP expanded at an annual rate of 0.1% in Q3.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2200 on risk recovery
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.2200 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The pair is gaining upside traction, as risk sentiment improves and weighs on the US Dollar recovery. US sentiment data is awaited.
Gold price turns higher, seems poised to register its biggest monthly gains since November
Gold price attracts some dip-buying on Tuesday following an intraday slide to the $1,990 region. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields and a modest USD strength could cap gains.
Uptober was great, but party may not be over as November is historically best performing month for Bitcoin
Bitcoin has recorded a volatile year in 2023, riding the waves of different narratives, from banks collapsing to macroeconomic events, and eventually a growing interest by institutional players to venture into the space.
US bond issuance plans matter as much as Fed's decision
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept interest rates unchanged, redefined the 1% limit on the 10-year JGBP yield as a loose ‘upper bound’ and scrapped its promise to keep that level intact.