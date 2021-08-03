Is USD/JPY ready to fall below 109.05?

USD/JPY traded lower on Tuesday after it hit resistance at 109.35 on Monday. Overall, the rate continues to trade below the downside resistance line drawn from the high of July 2nd, and thus, we would consider the short-term outlook to still be negative. However, in order to get confident on larger declines, we would like to see a break below the key support zone of 109.05.
A clear and decisive break below that territory, which acted as a support on July 19th and back on May 27th, as well as a resistance between May 21st and 25th, may encourage more bears to join in and perhaps take the action down to the 108.60 barriers, which provided support between May 19th and 25th. If that barrier does not hold this time around, we could see the slide extending towards the 108.35 level, marked by the lows of May 7th and 11th, the break of which could carry larger bearish implications, perhaps setting the stage for the low of April 26th, at around 107.65.
Looking at our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI slid to its 30 lines, but flattened there, while the MACD remains below both its zero and trigger lines. Both indicators detect downside speed, but the fact that the RSI has flattened near its 30 line makes us a bit careful. That’s an extra reason to wait for a dip below 109.05 before getting confident on larger declines.
On the upside, the picture could turn bullish upon a break above 110.28, the high of July 28th. Such a move may also confirm the break above the aforementioned downside line and probably aim for the 110.58 barriers, near the highs of July 23rd and 26th, the break of which could allow advances towards the 110.83 area, marked by the high of July 7th. If neither territory is able to stop the buyers, then they could climb to the 111.18 zones, where another break could extend the advance towards the 111.66 territories, defined as resistance by the highs of July 1st and 2nd.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
75.05% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
