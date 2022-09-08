In today's live stream, Adam talked about the significance of The U.K Government taking the hit to cap utility bills for its citizens at 2500 Pounds per year. He also discussed the outperformance of XLE compared to WTI.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below parity as markets digest Lagarde comments
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9950 before staging a modest rebound. Following ECB's decision to hike key rates by 75 bps, Lagarde refrained from committing to another such rate increase and caused the euro to lose interest.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.1500
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily losses in the American session but failed to hold above 1.1500. The renewed dollar strength following FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's comments doesn't allow the air to gather recovery momentum.
Gold extends slide toward $1,700 as US yields rebound
Gold turned south during the American trading hours and dropped toward $1,700 amid broad-based dollar strength. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds in positive territory above 3.26% putting additional weight on XAU/USD's shoulders.
Whales flood exchanges with BTC, what's next?
Bitcoin price could crumble under selling pressure as the volume of BTC on exchanges climbs. Analysts reveal a bearish outlook on Bitcoin price.
AAPL delivers new iPhone 14
Apple launches multiple new products on Wednesday at its event day. New Apple iPhone 14 offers satellite connectivity. Apple also launches new Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods.