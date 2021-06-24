A survey of German companies operating in Russia showed that they expect an improvement in the economic situation in the country in the second half of 2021. This is the opinion of more than half of the respondents in the study of the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce. Only 12% believe that the changes will be negative or somewhat negative.
Almost half of German companies are planning to invest several billion euros in the country in the next 12 months. Moreover, many are ready to increase the number of their employees in Russia.
This study was conducted in May and June 2021 among one thousand companies - members of the chamber. Its authors note that this year the results of the survey were the most positive in the past few years. In total, there are about four thousand German companies operating in Russia.
The first quarter of 2021 still showed a minus, but a decline of 0.7% is already better than the preliminary estimates of the Bloomberg consensus forecast, where minus 1% was expected. The recovery of the Russian economy so far has been ahead of market expectations.
The European Commission announced in mid-May that it expects the Russian economy to grow by 2.7% in the second half of the year. By the end of June, forecasts for Russian GDP sound even more optimistic.
Russia has learned to cope with the pandemic without stopping business and isolating citizens, which cannot be said about other countries where there were many more lockdowns, and they were tougher than in Russia.
It is precisely the flexible approach to the pandemic that, in all likelihood, is now the key factor in the attractiveness of the local economy for German investors. They are convinced that Russian business will withstand the third and fourth waves of any virus strain.
Among the risks for the recovery of the Russian economy are the trade war between America and China, as well as a sharp increase in rates in the United States.
Finally, the sanctions risks have not gone anywhere, and it is no longer entirely clear when they will go away. Sanctions are perhaps the main risk factor: in the first half of the year, the measures were very light and local, they did not affect economic processes, and therefore the ruble did not react to this news as sharply as expected.
If Russian banks nevertheless disconnect from SWIFT, prohibit the purchase of Russian shares not only during the initial placement of OFZs, but also in the secondary market, then it will be much more difficult to recover from positive scenarios.
In this case, the investment attractiveness of Russian stocks will decline, and the ruble will weaken.
As for the "reverse investment", the situation is as follows. In the first quarter of 2021, private investors in Russia sharply increased their investments in foreign equities. They grew by 220 billion rubles to 836 billion. At the same time, over the entire last year, Russians invested 346 billion rubles in the shares of non-resident companies.
Moreover, the St. Petersburg Stock Exchange, Russia's largest platform for international stocks' trading, plans to create new indices for shares of foreign companies.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1950 as the US dollar holds steady amid Fed rate hike talks and US stimulus progress. German IFO Survey awaited after upbeat PMIs. US data dump will be closely followed as well.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3950 ahead of BOE
GBP/USD remains supported near 1.3950, snapping a three-day uptrend ahead of the BOE decision. The UK’s delayed unlock, Delta covid variant fears and Brexit woes probe bulls eyeing hawkish BOE statement. US data, Fedspeak should also be followed for fresh impulse.
Gold retreats towards $1,760 key support, US data eyed
Gold portrays the market’s indecision with a 0.23% intraday loss near $1,773, despite recently bouncing off the day’s low, heading into Thursday’s European session. Covid updates, US stimulus and Fedspeak become important too.
XLM price could skyrocket 45% if it can reclaim this critical barrier
XLM price has slipped below the range low after the recent crash. Despite the minor recovery rally, Stellar is trading below it. Going forward, the remittance token’s future is dependent on this barrier and will play a pivotal role in deciding its short-term future.
BoE Preview: Cautiously hawkish, hints on tightening?
The BOE will likely maintain its policy unchanged, focus on future moves. Chief Economist Andy Haldane will leave the central bank after this meeting. GBP/USD could advance toward the 1.4100 figure on a hawkish BOE.