Intraday market analysis: Nasdaq hits resistance

NAS 100 pulls back
Investors took profit after Jerome Powell’s renomination as US Federal Reserve Chairman. The tech index saw an acceleration in its rally after a break above the previous peak (16450).
Strong momentum suggests that buyers are committed to keeping the uptrend intact after a brief pause. However, the RSI’s triple top in the overbought area indicates exhaustion, and a fall below 16550 has triggered a correction.
16300 is the next support from a previous supply zone. A rebound needs to clear 16750 before the rally could resume.
AUD/USD struggles for support
China’s property slowdown and lower commodity prices weigh on the Australian dollar.
The pair has given up most of its gains from the October rally, a sign that support is hard to come by. Nonetheless, a series of lower lows has attracted trend followers’ interest in maintaining the status quo.
0.7220 is an intermediate support. An oversold RSI may prompt the short side to cover, raising bids in the process. However, the bulls will need to lift offers around the former support at 0.7300 before they could expect to turn the tables.
NZD/JPY seeks support
The New Zealand dollar remains under pressure after disappointing retail sales in Q3.
The kiwi is seeking support after a surge above last May’s peak at 81.20 led the daily RSI into an overbought situation. Short-term sentiment remains bearish as the pair struggles to achieve a new high.
80.55 is a major resistance after the bulls’ multiple failed attempts. A bullish breakout may pave the way for a reversal towards 82.00. Otherwise, a drop below 79.50 would send the pair towards September’s high at 78.50.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pushes higher toward 1.1300 on upbeat German, EU PMI data
EUR/USD preserves its recovery momentum in the early European session on Tuesday and trades above 1.1260 supported by the upbeat PMI data from Germany and EU, which showed ongoing expansion in the service and manufacturing sectors' business activity. Investors now await US PMI data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3400 despite strong UK PMI data
GBP/USD is having a difficult time recovering above 1.3400 on Tuesday as investors eye Brexit headlines. The data from the UK showed that preliminary Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI data came in above expectations in November, limiting the pair's losses for the time being.
Gold hangs near multi-week low, bears flirt with $1,800 mark
Gold struggled to preserve its modest intraday recovery gains from a near three-week low. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to cap gains.
Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon
MANA shows signs that a short-term 50% upswing to $5.5 is likely. Due to the inherent nature of MANA, its share of the Metaverse is likely to increase. A breakdown of the $3.6 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.