Intraday market analysis: Euro gains momentum

EUR/USD breaks resistance
The euro inched higher after the eurozone’s Q2 GDP growth topped estimates.
The pair has crossed above the 30-day moving average on the daily chart, a sign of unwavering interest from the demand zone at 1.1750. Strong momentum above 1.1880 could be a short squeeze.
With sellers out of the picture, for now, buyers will need to consolidate their gains before they could stage a reversal beyond 1.1910. An overbought RSI has led to a limited pullback as intraday bulls take profit. 1.1840 would be the immediate support.
USD/CAD tumbles through support
The Canadian dollar rallies as Canada’s GDP showed a smaller contraction in May. The US dollar’s break below 1.2430, a key support from the daily time frame, indicates that sentiment still favors its northern neighbor.
The RSI has risen back to the neutrality area, which may give the bears enough room to sell the next rebound. The support-turned-resistance at 1.2550 could be the key hurdle.
On the downside, renewed momentum below 1.2420 may push the greenback to the base of July’s rally at 1.2300.
XAG/USD attempts bullish reversal
Silver extends the rally as the US dollar weakens across the board.
An RSI divergence has previously revealed a slowdown in the bearish momentum. The price bounced sharply after the sellers’ last tentative push. The surge above 25.40 suggests broad profit-taking.
Once the dust settles and the RSI drops back from its overbought situation, buyers could be looking to initiate a reversal from the psychological level of 25.00 which sits in a former supply zone. 26.20 would be the target if they can gather enough impetus.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
