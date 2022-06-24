Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 24 Jun 2022 05:30GMT.
Intraday USD/JPY outlook- 134.70
Dlr's rebound in tandem with U.S. yields in New York morning from 134.27 after Fed Powell's testimony and subsequent gain to 134.99 suggests 1st leg of correction from Wednesday's 24-year peak at 136.71 has ended n present retreat from 135.22 would yield choppy swings.
Stand aside as above 135.22 needed for 135.45/50 while below 134.50/55 may risk weakness towards 134.27.
