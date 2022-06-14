Intraday market moving news and views – USD/JPY

USD/JPY outlook - 134.68

Dlr's intra-day rise on news of more BOJ's bond buying programme and then brief break of New York 134.69 top suggests pullback from Monday's 24-year peak at 135. 22 has ended, above 135.22 needed to extend uptrend to 135.50, possibly towards 135.73 later today.

Remain as cautious buyer for 134.95 as only below 134.10/14 signals top, risks 133.88.