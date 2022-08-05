Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 05 Aug 2022 05:30GMT

Intraday USD/CHF - 0.9564

Despite dlr's rally from Tuesday's 3-month trough at 0.9472 to 0.9652 (Wed), subsequent sharp fall to 0.9544 in New York yesterday, then intra-day break there suggests at least 1st leg of correction is over and down side bias remains for weakness to 0.9506/10.

Intra-day recovery from 0.9540 would bring range trading before down n only above 0.9594 risks 0.9624.