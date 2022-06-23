Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 23 Jun 2022 06:30GMT.

USD/CHF outlook - 0.9615

Although dlr's intra-day break of last week's 0.9621 low (Friday) to a 3-week trough of 0.9582 due to broad-based USD's weakness in New York on Fed Powell's less hawkish comments signals recent decline has resumed, subsequent recovery would bring range trading.

Hold short for 0.9565/70 but 0.9546 (May low) may hold.

Only above 0.9661 (New York top) risks 0.9684/89.