Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 23 Jun 2022 06:30GMT.

USD/CHF outlook - 0.9615

Although dlr's intra-day break of last week's 0.9621 low (Friday) to a 3-week trough of 0.9582 due to broad-based USD's weakness in New York on Fed Powell's less hawkish comments signals recent decline has resumed, subsequent recovery would bring range trading.

Hold short for 0.9565/70 but 0.9546 (May low) may hold.
Only above 0.9661 (New York top) risks 0.9684/89.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD struggles around 0.6900 amid recession fears

AUD/USD struggles around 0.6900 amid recession fears

Weak growth-related data and concerns of an economic slowdown spurred risk aversion on Thursday. AUD/USD is down for a second consecutive day and approaching the June monthly low at 0.6850.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 but bears maintain the pressure

EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 but bears maintain the pressure

The EUR/USD pair eased after EU data showed a sharp deceleration in businesses activity at the end of the second quarter in the Union. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell fueled recession concerns.

EUR/USD News

Gold at the brink of a bearish breakout

Gold at the brink of a bearish breakout

XAUUSD is gaining bearish traction and is poised to challenge the weekly low. Fed’s Powell testimony spurred risk aversion amid inflation and growth fears. US data pointed to slowing economic progress at the end of the second quarter.

Gold News

Can 100 new employees lift the Ripple price from the ashes?

Can 100 new employees lift the Ripple price from the ashes?

Ripple’s XRP price continues treading with mundane price action. Time will tell which direction the digital remittance token heads next.

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures