Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 23 Jun 2022 06:30GMT.
USD/CHF outlook - 0.9615
Although dlr's intra-day break of last week's 0.9621 low (Friday) to a 3-week trough of 0.9582 due to broad-based USD's weakness in New York on Fed Powell's less hawkish comments signals recent decline has resumed, subsequent recovery would bring range trading.
Hold short for 0.9565/70 but 0.9546 (May low) may hold.
Only above 0.9661 (New York top) risks 0.9684/89.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
