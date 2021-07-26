Intra-day market moving news and views
USD/JPY - 110.35. Dlr falls in Tokyo morning on broad-based yen buying in tandem with U.S. yields after hitting a 9-day high of 110.59 at New York open on Friday, suggesting range trading is in store.
As upmove from last Monday's 7-week trough at 109.07 signals recent decline from July's 15-month peak at 111.65 has ended, upside bias remains for further headway to next daily chart obj. at 110.69, above would encourage for subsequent headway towards 111.11. Japanese financial markets return after an extended closure since last Thursday, order board is fairly then with offers tipped at 110.55/60 with stops above 110.70. Bids are noted at 110.30-20 n more below with stops touted below 110.00.
Market's main focus this week is Wednesday's U.S. FOMC announcement, today, we have U.S. building permits, new home sales and Dallas Fed mfg business index.
