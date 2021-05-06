Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 06 May 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.36.. Although markets in Japan and China have reopened after 3 days of market holidays, the pair continues to move narrowly, suggesting the daily sideways swings see in last 2 days following early retreat from 109.69 to 108.90 would continue.

Having said that, as dlr's recent rise from April's 6-week trough at 107.49 to 109.69 signals recent decline has ended, upside bias remains for price to head towards next daily chart obj. at 109.95 once current consolidation is over.

Bids are noted at 109.15/05 with stops below 108.90 and offers are tipped at 109.45/55 with stops above 109.70.

U.S. will release a slew of eco. data later today, please refer to our EI page for details and pay attention to weekly jobless claims n continued jobless claims at 12:30GMT as a gauge of latest employment situation.