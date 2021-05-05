Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 05 May 2021 05:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.23. Dlr is in holding pattern after y'day's sideways swings following early retreat fm Mon's near 3-week peak of 109.69 to 108.90 n intra-day narrow move is expected to continue as markets in Japan n China are still closed (both will re-open Thur).
Although intra-day broad-based usd's retreat in Asia may weigh on the pair, as long as Mon's reaction low at 108.90 holds, price is en route to daily chart obj. at 109.95 once present consolidation is over. Order board is pretty ligh with bids touted at 109.05/108.95 with stops below 108.90 while offers are tipped at 109.45/55 with stops abv 109.70.
US will release a slew of eco. data in NY morning session, pay attention to ADP private payrolls, then Markit services PMI n later ISM non-mfg PMI. We also have a number of Fed officials schedued to speak in NY session (pls refer to our EI page for details).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.20 ahead of EZ PMIs, critical US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 ahead of final eurozone services PMIs and the all-important ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and ISM Services PMI. The dollar is off the highs reached after US Treasury Secretary Yellen talked about rate hikes.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
Gold bulls remain on the defensive near $1,780
Gold prices recovered part of their losses from Tuesday’s low of $1,770.90 and seem to confide in the vicinity of multi-day resistance placed around $1,780. On the hourly chart, the pair is struggling to maintain intraday gains and is moving toward the session low of $1,776.80.
S&P 500 correction arriving or not?
One more day of upside rejection in S&P 500, in what is now quite a long stretch of prices going mostly sideways. As unsteady as VIX seems at the moment, it doesn‘t flash danger of spiking in this data-light week, and neither does the put/call ratio.