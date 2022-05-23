Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 23 May 2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD outlook - 1.0593

Although euro's erratic fall from Thursday's near 2- week high of 1.0608 to 1.0534 (New York) Friday suggests corrective rise from May's 1.0350 trough has formed a temp. top, intra-day rebound on usd's weakness signals re-test of 1.0608 would be seen, above, 1.0625/30.

Hold long for this move after choppy trading and only below 1.0560 (New Zealand low) signals top, 1.0534/38.