Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 29 July 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1854.. The single currency continued o/n strong gain in post-FOMC New York n easily penetrated Wednesday's 1.1849 top to a 2-week high of 1.1857 in Asian morning due to renewed usd's weakness.
As Wednesday's close above 1.1830 (last week's high) following dovish comments by Fed's J. Powell in post-FOMC press conference confirms recent decline has made a low at last Wednesday's 3-1/2 month trough at 1.1753, outlook remains supportive for gain to next daily objectives at 1.1875 n 1.1894 respectively.
Bids are noted at 1.1840-30 n more below with stops below 1.1800 while offers are tipped at 1.1860/70 with stops above 1.1880.
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data (refer to EI page for details), pay attention to EU's business climate n economic sentiment data.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD refreshes daily high above 1.1850 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, as it continues to notch higher on Thursday. Dovish Fed downs the US Treasury yields alongside the US dollar. Rebound in Chinese stocks lifts overall market mood, weighing further on the safe-haven dollar. Eurozone data and US GDP in focus.
GBP/USD renews monthly top above 1.3900 on softer USD, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD picks up bids to refresh multi-day high above 1.3900. US dollar tracks Treasury yields to the south amid Fed’s dovish tilt. EU softens legal threat over NI protocol on demand of UK’s Frost. UK scraps quarantine rules for fully vaccinated EU, US travelers.
Gold remains on track to test 200-DMA, US GDP awaited
In the aftermath of the Fed decision, gold price is extending its recent run higher, looking to recapture the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1821. The market mood has improved amid a rebound in the Chinese stocks.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON contemplates 34% gains
SafeMoon price is experiencing a bottom formation as SAFEMOON approaches a crucial support level twice over the past week. If a bounce from this barrier evolves, it will indicate a double bottom reversal in play. SafeMoon price crashed 20% between July 19 and July 20 to $0.00000273.
US Q2 GDP Preview: Economy to continue to expand at strong pace
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release on Thursday, July 29, its first estimate of the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter.