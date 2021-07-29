Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 29 July 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1854.. The single currency continued o/n strong gain in post-FOMC New York n easily penetrated Wednesday's 1.1849 top to a 2-week high of 1.1857 in Asian morning due to renewed usd's weakness.

As Wednesday's close above 1.1830 (last week's high) following dovish comments by Fed's J. Powell in post-FOMC press conference confirms recent decline has made a low at last Wednesday's 3-1/2 month trough at 1.1753, outlook remains supportive for gain to next daily objectives at 1.1875 n 1.1894 respectively.

Bids are noted at 1.1840-30 n more below with stops below 1.1800 while offers are tipped at 1.1860/70 with stops above 1.1880.

The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data (refer to EI page for details), pay attention to EU's business climate n economic sentiment data.