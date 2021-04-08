Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 08 Apr 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1870... The single currency moved narrowly in Asia yesterday following Tuesday's rally to 1.1877, price retreated to 1.1865 at European open before rising on renewed euro buying versus yen and sterling. The pair climbed to 1.1914 in New York but only to fall to 1.1862 after release of Fed minutes, then 1.1861 in Asian morning today.
Although euro's retreat after resumption of upmove from March's 4-1/2 month trough at 1.1705 to 1.1914 yesterday suggests minor temporary top is made and choppy sideways swings is in store before prospect of another rise. However, loss of upward momentum should cap price below 1.1947 and yield retreat.
Bids are noted at 1.1855-50 with stops below there while offers are tipped at 1.1900/10 with more above and stops above 1.1945/50.
On the data front, Germany's industrial orders is scheduled to release at 06:00 GMT, followed by France current account, trade balance, imports, exports at 06:45, then EU producer price index at 09:00 GMT.
We also have ECB monetary policy meeting account at 11:30 GMT.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above mid-1.1800s ahead of Powell’s speech
EUR/USD holds steady, well above 1.1850 ahead of the European open amid a subdued US dollar demand. The prevalent risk-on mood undermines the safe-haven USD. An uptick in the US bond yields should help limit the USD losses and cap gains for the major. Powell eyed.
GBP/USD extends bounce above 1.3750 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD trades well bid above 1.3750, extending the overnight recovery from near the 1.3725 region, as the US dollar resumes the corrective decline amid the upbeat market mood. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the dovish FOMC minutes.
Gold: Tide turns in favor of bulls, $1753 resistance eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) is jumping back on the bids, as the US dollar resumes the corrective decline after the S&P 500 futures recorded another lifetime high. The FOMC minutes revealed that the Fed is likely to continue with its accommodative monetary policy.
Dogecoin traders remain non-committal despite Musk spike
Dogecoin price broke down from a symmetrical triangle pattern on March 22 and proceeded to decline for the next four days; however, volume was not showing a race to the exits. DOGE has since tested the upper trendline of the broken triangle on three days.
Fedspeak train & unwinding underway
Little has changed in the underlying economic fundamentals this week but a potential unwinding is underway in indices, especially tech/Nasdaq. We will hear from 4 Fed speakers today (Evans, Kaplan, Barkin & Daly) see more below.