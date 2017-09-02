Today's Highlights

NZ rates on hold for extended period - NZD weakens

Sterling up on positive property survey

International Monetary Fund warns Greece may have to leave the Euro

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RNBZ) left their base rate on hold at 1.75% when they met overnight. That was entirely in keeping with forecasts, but they also voiced concerns over the strong NZ Dollar. They didn't offer any solution to that problem, but we suspect they will keep the NZ base rate on hold for an extended period; maybe a year or more. The NZD lost half a cent or so against most currencies after the announcement, but it had already weakened by a cent or so in the run up to the event.

We also heard from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) overnight. Their UK house price balance tests how many estate agents see the market improving compared to those who are gloomier. The 25% positive balance was better than expected and Sterling strengthened as a result. However, the new second home tax is taking its toll and it is reported that many landlords are suggesting they will reduce their portfolio sizes in the coming years; putting upward pressure on rental prices.

Greece is having problems with the rest of the Eurozone regarding its debt levels – highlighted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF warned that Greece risks being forced to exit the Euro if things cannot be tied down and the German Finance Minister concurred. With the threat from Marine Le Pen seeking a French exit from the Euro – and perhaps the EU itself – this could be a growing threat to the Euro's very existence. Definitely a story to watch – and one that has the capacity to significantly weaken the Euro. Euro sellers beware.

There is a distinct lack of significant data today, other than Canadian housing market data and what is expected to be a mixed bag of output data from South Africa. We expect mining output to have risen, but manufacturing to have slowed. The Rand is likely to tread water unless these forecasts prove to be wayward.