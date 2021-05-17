Optimism around the reopening of international travel and indoor dining has been short-lived, with airlines, pubs, and restaurants all losing ground on fears around the Indian Covid strain. Precious metals have provided the one area of strength, with gold and silver both pushing sharply higher.
- US kicks off the week on a negative footing as inflation risks remain
- Pubs and airlines suffer as reopening optimism proves fleeting
- Precious metals provide one of the few areas of strength on an uninspiring day
An indecisive European session has given way to an unmistakably negative tone in the US, with the Nasdaq leading the losses. In the UK, concerns over a rise in Covid cases with the Indian variant has some worried over the potential ramifications for the reopening timeline. However, a rise in the US 10-year treasury yield has highlighted that there is still an underlying feeling of optimism that the economic picture will continue to improve over the coming months. Inflation has been the topic of choice over the course of the past week, and a 3.6% PPI reading out of Japan served to further highlight how factories have seen their costs rise over recent months.
Airlines are on the back foot once again today, with optimism over the reopening of international travel proving short-lived given concerns over the growth of the Indian Covid variant. With Germany classifying the UK as a ‘risk’ area, the spread of this variant could dash hopes that the airlines will be able to reopen additional routes in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, the risks posed by this latest strain also raises questions around those same businesses that have just found reprieve from lockdown restrictions, with pub and restaurant chains all on the back foot despite the resumption of indoor dining.
Precious metals have provided one area of strength on an otherwise dour day, with silver and gold spiking into multi-month highs. Concerns that rising yields could hinder demand for gold and silver appear to be on the back-foot, with recent volatility in the fixed income space giving the platform for a more convincing move higher for gold and silver. Looking back at the post-2008 period, the outperformance of precious metals in the face of rising yields does highlight the potential for similar strength in the coming months.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 as US Treasury yields fall
EUR/USD has advanced to above 1.2150 as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum
The GBP/USD is rising for the second day in a row and recently it printed a fresh high at 1.4125, boosted by a weaker dollar and also by a retreat in EUR/GBP. During the American session the dollar lost momentum and pulled back, even as stocks declined in the Wall Street and amid steady yields.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum
The GBP/USD is rising for the second day in a row and recently it printed a fresh high at 1.4125, boosted by a weaker dollar and also by a retreat in EUR/GBP. During the American session the dollar lost momentum and pulled back, even as stocks declined in the Wall Street and amid steady yields.
BTC free fall pauses, ETH leads pack
Bitcoin price is witnessing a quick reversal after tagging the Feb 28 swing low at $43,021. Ethereum price surged roughly 9% after hitting $3,123, while the rest of the market follows suit.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.