USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is trading at 107.11; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 106.90 and then resume moving upwards to reach 108.15. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 105.55. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 104.65.
USD/PLN, “US Dollar vs Poland Zloty”
USD/PLN is trading at 3.7676; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 3.7560 and then resume moving upwards to reach 3.8160. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 3.7265. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 3.7000.
EUR/JPY, “Euro vs Japanese Yen”
EUR/JPY is trading at 129.12; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 128.90 and then resume moving upwards to reach 130.75. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support area. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 128.25. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 127.35.
EUR/USD falls below 1.2050 as markets await Powell
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated close to 1.50%. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims and stimulus news are also eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3950 amid tepid market mood
GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3950 following a bounce from 1.3921. UK unilaterally extended NI border checks, EU vows legal response. US Treasury yields regain upside momentum, driving the US dollar higher. Fed’s Powell will be watched to confirm reflation fears.
XAU/USD sticks to modest gains above $1715, lacks follow-through
The risk-off mood prompted some short-covering around the safe-haven gold on Thursday. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains for the commodity.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index looks for direction near 91.00 ahead of Powell, data
DXY trades without clear direction around the 91.00 level. Investors’ attention remains on yields and US inflation. Fed’s Powell, Initial Claims next of relevance in the docket.