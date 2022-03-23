Oil
When it comes to oil pricing, oil traders are concerned about one thing and one thing only: the supply of oil. Traders are likely to be concerned about this element as long as the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations fail to provide a real, peaceful settlement. It is true that the United States and Saudi Arabia are real oil supply behemoths, and they may be able to fill the void under normal conditions. Currently, it is exceedingly improbable that both nations will be able to do anything substantial to meet demand if Russian oil is embargoed.
Yesterday, oil prices retraced from the $119 price level. Today, we see them trading in positive territory, as traders consider any possibility for oil prices to retrace as a bargain-hunting opportunity. The price moved down from its highs yesterday mostly because it is improbable that the European Union would agree to an embargo on Russian oil. President Joe Biden, on the other hand, is expected to impose more penalties on Russia during his meeting with European leaders tomorrow. Biden is also in attendance for the NATO emergency meeting. That incident is also expected to increase volatility in oil prices, as sanctions are the key element that will have the biggest influence on pricing.
In short, the oil market is apprehensive about the prospect of more sanctions being imposed on Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, following its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow justifies as a special operation.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD edges lower after UK inflation data, holds above 1.3250
GBP/USD retreats slightly after rising toward 1.3300 earlier in the day but manages to hold above 1.3250 in the early European session. The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), jumped to 6.2% on a yearly basis in February from 5.5% in January.
EUR/USD: Better bid above 1.1000 as USD eases amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is looking to recapture 1.1050, as the US dollar meets fresh supply on the market's optimism, ignoring the firmer Treasury yields. The Ukraine conflict rages on, as the focus shifts towards Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold steadies on the way to $1,900, Fed’s Powell in focus
Gold prices remain pressured despite recent inaction as Treasury yields renew multi-month top. Stock futures print mild gains but USD bulls stay cautious ahead of Powell’s speech. Ukraine-Russia crisis continues to take a toll on sentiment, Western sanctions eyed.
Algorand price likely to explode as on-chain metrics reveal clear skies
Algorand price shows resilience after witnessing a massive rally over the past week. This move could be key in triggering another run-up that can help ALGO recover its losses.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.