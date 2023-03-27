Gold tumbles amid Dollar strength, stable treasury yields

On Monday, the price of gold futures decreased as a result of a robust US dollar, stable US Treasury yields, and an inclination towards riskier investments. This came after gold had reached a multi-year peak of more than $2,000 last week due to concerns about the banking industry.
June Comex Gold futures are currently trading at $1994.00, which reflects a decline of $7.70 or -0.38% since 05:00 GMT. Similarly, XAU/USD is also down by $18.55 or -0.93%, trading at $1972.82. On Friday, the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) closed at $183.65, showing a decrease of $2.09 or -1.13%.
Despite the recent decline in gold prices, worries about the undercapitalization of US banks are expected to keep supporting them. While the market has almost priced in a stable interest rate at the May meeting of the Fed, gold is likely to receive continued backing from significant macroeconomic developments.
Although higher interest rates usually discourage investment in non-yielding bullion, the long-term apprehensions regarding the banking sector's stability and potential economic repercussions may continue to fuel demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.
Overall, investors seeking a secure haven during times of economic uncertainty and market volatility are likely to find gold appealing. In the short term, gold prices may be unstable due to a robust US dollar, unvarying US Treasury yields, and a preference for higher-risk assets, but the demand for gold in the long run is expected to remain strong.
Trading foreign exchange, indices and commodities, on margin, carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all individuals. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange or other markets you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some, or all, of your initial investment. Therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. No guarantee is being made that any individual will be able to replicate our past performance results.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750 after German IFO
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in daily range slightly above 1.0750. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index improved to 93.3 in March from 91.1 in February, helping the Euro stay resilient against the US Dollar in the European session.
GBP/USD regains 1.2250, Bailey speech eyed
GBP/USD is recovering above 1.2250, staging a tepid comeback in the European session. A broadly subdued US Dollar is lending support to the pair amid an improved market mood on ebbing global banking fears. Traders await Bailey's speech for fresh impetus.
Gold extends slide to $1,950 as US yields rebound
Gold price has extended its daily slide to the $1,950 area in the European session. Amid easing fears over a global banking crisis, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rebounds toward 3.5% on Monday, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Four reasons why SUSHI holders will have a bullish week despite SEC's move
SushiSwap price undid the early March gains in the last week after the SEC subpoenaed the platform’s head chef Jared Grey. As a result of this announcement, the token collapsed by roughly 18%.
Calm, so far
It's been comparatively calm in markets to start the week as Investors better understand the problems facing American banks today are not remotely similar to the subprime mortgage crisis.