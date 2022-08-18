NZD/USD breaks support
The New Zealand dollar weakened despite a 50bp hike by the RBNZ as risk sentiment fades. The pair hit resistance at 0.6460 and has given up most of its recent gains. A drop below 0.6300 at the base of last week’s bullish breakout shows a lack of commitment from the long side, putting a dent to the market’s optimism by invalidating the rebound. August’s lows near 0.6210 is the bulls’ last stronghold and its breach would send the kiwi to 0.6100. 0.6300 is the first hurdle as the RSI recovers to the neutrality area.
EUR/GBP tests supply zone
The pound softens as a 40-year high inflation rate could threaten Britain’s economic growth. After failing to hold above 0.8420, the euro has retreated to the start of the previous bullish breakout. 0.8380 is a demand zone to see whether there is strong enough interest. Further down, 0.8340 is a critical floor to keep the single currency afloat. The RSI’s oversold condition has attracted some buying interest, and the bulls will need to lift offers around 0.8460 and 0.8490 before a sustained rebound could materialise.
XAU/USD tests support
Gold consolidates as FOMC minutes hint at a slower pace of rate hikes. The price has met stiff pressure at the support-turned-resistance (1805), which lies at the origin of the July sell-off. A fall below 1785 prompted some buyers to close their positions. 1755 next to the daily MA cross is an important congestion area where bulls and bears would fight for control. A bearish breakout could trigger a liquidation towards 1720. 1788 is the immediate resistance and a rally back above 1805 would send the precious metal to 1840.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover, holds above 1.0100
EUR/USD has staged a rebound after having declined toward 1.0100 in the American session on Thursday but failed to gather momentum. The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 107.00 after hawkish Fed commentary provided a boost to the dollar.
GBP/USD trades deep in negative territory near 1.2000
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and declined toward 1.2000 during the American trading hours on Thursday. With San Francisco Fed President Daly's hawkish comments helping the dollar outperform its rivals, the pair looks to close the second straight day in the red.
Gold falls below $1,760 as dollar rally continues
After rising above $1,770 amid falling US Treasury bond yields in the early American session, gold reversed its direction and dropped below $1,760. The unabated dollar strength on Thursday seems to be causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Why XTZ traders need to be glued to the screen for next 48 hours
Tezos price will likely take a key turn lower today after the bullish print on Wednesday. XTZ price is at the mercy of global markets rolling over this morning. Either the technical support handles hold – or break under dollar pressure.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!