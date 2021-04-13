In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
Gold extends the bearish correction giving chance to bulls, who missed the initial buying opportunity from the beginning of the month.
Silver bounces from a crucial mid-term horizontal support.
Brent Oil breaks the upper line of the triangle but the breakout itself is not very convincing.
Indices are ready to make another all-time high.
The GBPUSD testing the neckline of the mid-term inverse head and shoulders pattern.
The AUDUSD with a flag just below the neckline of the H&S pattern.
The NZDUSD with a very similar situation.
The USDCAD consolidates below crucial long-term down trendlines.
The GBPAUD breaks two major short-term resistances but the main sentiment still looks rather negative.
The EURRUB stays bullish despite two dangerously looking shooting stars on an important horizontal resistance.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.19 after weak German data, ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, pressured by dollar strength ahead of critical US inflation figures. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 70.7 points.
GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.
Gold defends 21-DMA support amid USD rebound, US CPI eyed
Gold sees some signs of life amid weaker Treasury yields. The yellow metal fell nearly $11 on Monday, extending its two days of declines, as the Treasury yields reversed course and edged slightly higher following a good three-year note auction.
Ripple bulls at inflection point
XRP price broke out of a bull pennant on April 10, targeting $1.58 If the buying pressure persists, Ripple might surge another 16% to $1.68. The MRI shows the formation of a cycle top on the 12-hour chart, suggesting a move lower.