In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

Gold extends the bearish correction giving chance to bulls, who missed the initial buying opportunity from the beginning of the month.

Silver bounces from a crucial mid-term horizontal support.

Brent Oil breaks the upper line of the triangle but the breakout itself is not very convincing.

Indices are ready to make another all-time high.

The GBPUSD testing the neckline of the mid-term inverse head and shoulders pattern.

The AUDUSD with a flag just below the neckline of the H&S pattern.

The NZDUSD with a very similar situation.

The USDCAD consolidates below crucial long-term down trendlines.

The GBPAUD breaks two major short-term resistances but the main sentiment still looks rather negative.

The EURRUB stays bullish despite two dangerously looking shooting stars on an important horizontal resistance.