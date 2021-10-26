Gold prices fall, as consumer confidence rebounds
The price of Gold fell earlier in Tuesday’s session, as consumer confidence in the United States unexpectedly rebounded.
Figures from the Conference Board reported that its consumer confidence index climbed to 113.8 in October, after finishing at 109.8 September.
Today’s reading ends three consecutive months of declines, and surpasses market expectations for a 108.3 dip.
Gold prices dropped on the news, with XAUUSD hitting an intraday low of $1,782, after opening the session trading at $1,807.
In addition to the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 was also higher, trading marginally higher as of writing.
Facebook revenue fails to meet expectations
Facebook shares were trading lower today, as the company reported its Q3 earnings after yesterday’s closing bell.
The tech giant reported revenue for the quarter came in at $29.01 billion versus expectations of $29.57 billion.
One positive however was earnings, which beat forecasts, coming in at $3.22 per share, better than the expected sum of $3.19.
In addition to this, the company stated it was focusing more on a younger audience, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg stating that,“Over the last decade as the audience that uses our apps has expanded so much and we focus on serving everyone, our services have gotten dialed to be the best for the most people who use them rather than specifically for young adults”.
The company aims to invest more in developing its “reel” based content, in a bid to compete further with TikTok in attracting the 18 - 29 age group.
As of writing, $FB was trading 5.08% lower.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: A mixed technical picture leaning with slight bearish bias
EUR/USD is a mixed picture across the weekly, daily and 4-hour time frames. The following is a top-down analysis that arrives at both a bear and bullish conclusion depending on the time frames. Overall, the bias leans to the downside, however.
GBP/USD stays range-bound near 1.3750, closer to monthly support
GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3765, keeping the weekly trading range during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable pair inches closer to an ascending support line from September 29. Given the sluggish Momentum and the quote’s latest break below the 50-SMA, the sellers are sneaking in for entries.
Gold: $1,830's remain elusive, but bull momentum intact
The price of gold has been offered on Tuesday, but it was established in the New York sessions and has found an equilibrium near the 10-day EMA in the current range. XAU/USD is sat in the $1,790s in a quiet start to the Asian session.
Litecoin favors a 20% upswing while LTC bulls remain elusive
Litecoin price has entered a tight congestion zone since the initial spike above the Cloud on October 20th. The trading range has been limited to the Tenkan-Sen at $196 above and Senkou Span B at $188 below.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision: Inflation prospects headline policy review Premium
The Bank of Canada is expected to continue tapering its asset purchases and maintain its current rate posture when it concludes it meeting on Wednesday at 10:00 am EDT. Overnight rate projected to be unchanged at 0.25%.