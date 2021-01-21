Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to face a bumpy road to the upside amid stimulus hopes

- Gold cheers higher US inflation expectations on Biden’s stimulus hopes.
- Risk-on mood downs the US dollar ahead of weekly jobless claims.
- The four-hour chart looks constructive but 100-SMA needs to be cleared
With Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th US President on Wednesday, Gold (XAU/USD) surged nearly 2% to reach the highest levels in two weeks above $1870. That came in on the heels of the continued rise in the US inflation expectations, as markets remained hopeful that the Biden administration would boost stimulus to deal with the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.
The US stocks registered fresh all-time highs, as the stimulus expectations lifted the risk sentiment and weighed negatively on the US dollar. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields traded rangebound around 1.10%.
The risks remain tilted to the upside for gold in Thursday’s trading amid the upbeat market mood while investors rethink Biden’s likely $1.9 trillion stimulus package ahead of the key ECB monetary policy decision and US weekly jobless claims data. The continued surge in the virus cases globally could also underpin the sentiment around the safe-haven gold. According to Reuters, US fatalities rose by 4332 on Wednesday while Germany reported nearly 20,400 new infections on Thursday.
Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook
Gold: Four-hour chart
As observed in the four-hour chart, gold extended the break higher, having confirmed a falling channel breakout in Wednesday’s Asian trading.
The price seems to have found acceptance above the 200-simple moving average (SMA) at $1868 on the given timeframe. However, the bulls need to crack the horizontal 100-SMA resistance at $1877 to unleash the further upside.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits beneath the overbought region, suggesting more scope northwards.
To the downside, a break below the 200-SMA could trigger a sharp drop towards $1846 critical support, which is the confluence of the pattern resistance now support, 21 and 50-SMAs. The next relevant support awaits near $1830 region, below which the January 17 low at $1803 could be back on the radar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2100 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD holds onto gains above 1.21, having witnessed a bull market pullback ahead of ECB's rate decision. The central bank is expected to maintain the status quo on interest rates and bond purchases. The ECB may attempt to talk down the euro, with the economy facing recession risk.
GBP/USD battles 1.3700 amid upbeat mood, ignores virus concerns
GBP/USD regains 1.3700, rising for the fourth consecutive day. US President Biden’s first moves lift the mood. The UK's rapid vaccinations also add to market optimism. UK’s covid-led deaths jump to record, PM Johnson says figures are appalling.
Gold refreshes two-week top as buyers eye 100-day SMA
Gold prices rise to a fresh high since January 08 while taking the bids above $1,870. Gold buyers cheer successful upside break of 50-day SMA to refresh the multi-day high. A break above 100-day SMA, at $1,883.80 will eye for $1,900.
ECB Preview: Lagarde may trigger a “buy the dip” opportunity by trying to talk down the euro
Missing the target for over two years – and moving further away from it– cannot be called a success. The European Central Bank has only one job, keeping inflation "at, or close to 2%" and the current level of -0.3% is undoubtedly an issue.
DXY flatlines just below 90.50 despite drop in real yields
It was a flat day in the end for the DXY, despite risk-on in the stock market. Pandemic nerves may have acted in support of the US dollar but falling real yields may hurt it. The Trump to Biden administration went smoothly on Wednesday.