Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggle with $2,330 extends, as focus shifts to Fed decision

Gold price drops but downside appears limited ahead of US jobs data, Fed decision.

US Dollar rebounds in sync with USD/JPY amid sluggish US Treasury bond yields.

Gold price teases downside break of the key daily trendline support at $2,330.

Gold price is looking to build on to the previous downside early Tuesday, as traders continue to take profits off the table in the lead-up to the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision due on Wednesday.

Gold price stays weak, awaiting key US events

Besides, a cautiously optimistic market mood and a broad US Dollar (USD) rebound exert downward pressure on Gold price, as markets digest reports of a probable truce talks. Citing an Israeli source familiar with the negotiations and a foreign diplomatic source, CNN News reported on Tuesday that Hamas is considering a new framework proposed by Egypt that calls for the group to release as many as 33 hostages kidnapped from Israel in exchange for a pause in hostilities in Gaza. Receding geopolitical tensions dent the appeal of Gold, as a safe-haven asset.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar stages a comeback after two back-to-back days of losses, tracking the recovery in the USD/JPY pair after it was thrashed nearly 500 pips on Monday, in the face of a suspected intervention by the Japanese authorities to rescue the Yen from its lowest level in 38 years against the Greenback.

Gold price also bears the brunt of increased expectations that the Fed will stick to its recent hawkish rhetoric when it announces its policy decision on Wednesday, especially after hotter-than-expected US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index inflation data.

On Friday, the annual Core PCE Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 2.8%, at the same pace as seen in February but came in hotter than the expected 2.6% increase. Markets are pricing in the first Fed rate cut in September, with just over 30 basis points worth of easing expected this year, down from 40 bps projected a week ago.

However, the downside in Gold price appears cushioned following encouraging China’s Manufacturing PMI data for April. China is the world’s top Gold consumer and improving economic activity in the country, helps underpin the demand for the bright metal.

Next of note for Gold traders remain the US ADP Employment Change, JOLTs Job Openings data and the Fed policy announcements due on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Gold price will stay at the mercy of the broader risk sentiment and the US Dollar price action.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

As observed on the daily chart, Gold price closed Monday below the key 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), then at $2,336.

The bright metal is once again challenging the rising trendline support at $2,330 on the extended weakness early Tuesday.

If Gold sellers manage to find a strong foothold below the latter on a daily closing basis, a fresh downtrend could be initiated toward the 50-day SMA at $2,212.

Ahead of that, the previous week’s low of $2,291 and the psychological $2,250 level could lend support to buyers.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) looks down but holds above the midline, suggesting that the bearish potential in Gold price could be limited.

On the upside, the previous week’s high will be the initial contention point on recapturing the 21-day SMA support-turned-resistance. Further up, the $2,370 round level will be challenged en route to the April 22 high of $2,392.