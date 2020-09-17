Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sold-off into Fed’s optimism but downside limited?

- Upbeat Fed’s outlook boosts the dollar, gold dumped.
- 50-DMA support is the level to beat for the bears.
- Focus on the US fiscal stimulus talks, jobless claims.
Wednesday’s all-important US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision saved the day for the US dollar and triggered a sharp sell-off in Gold (XAU/USD). The yellow metal refreshed two-week highs at $1973.53 in the first half of the day amid a cautious market mood but failed to sustain at higher levels once again after Fed upgraded its economic assessment. The world’s most powerful central bank pledged to keep rates lower for longer while increasing tolerance for higher inflation. Despite the not-so-dovish Fed-induced gold’s decline, the metal managed to close the day in the green above $1950. Fed’s projection of faster recovery in the economy and jobs market pushed the Treasury yields higher alongside the dollar. Fresh hopes of the US Congress reaching a fiscal stimulus deal also underpinned the greenback.
Looking ahead, gold could see a fresh leg lower, as the European traders hit their desks and react to the Fed optimism, emboldening the dollar bulls. Although the downside could be limited if the sentiment improves on Wall Street and weighs on the dollar’s move higher. The US Initial Jobless Claims will be also closely eyed later on Thursday.
Gold: Short-tern technical outlook
Daily chart
Gold failed to found acceptance above $1970 levels for the second day in a row, as it fell back below the 21-day Simple Moving Average (DMA), now at $1944.57.
The bulls are likely to find strong support at the upward-sloping 50-DMA at $1932. Therefore, a tepid bounce from that level cannot be ruled out. A daily closing above the $1950 level also keeps the buyers hopeful.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently at 48.84, continues to paint a bearish picture. A daily closing below the 50-DMA support is needed to confirm the bearish reversal. Sellers would then target the critical support around the $1905 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Gold slumps 1% on Fed-driven dollar strength
Gold is feeling the pull of gravity on Thursday with the US dollar gaining ground against major currencies. The dollar seems to be drawing bids on the back of the not-so-dovish Fed statement released Wednesday. The yellow metal risks falling to its 50-day SMA support.
AUD/USD drops further towards 0.7250 on notable USD demand
AUD/USD reverses upbeat Australian jobs data-led bounce and drops towards 0.7250, as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The greenback remains underpinned by the not-so-dovish Fed. The Fed lifted its economic assessment while maintaining the policy.
USD/JPY defends 105.00 as BOJ upgrades economic assessment
USD/JPY holds just above 105.00 even though the BOJ revised up its economic assessment while maintaining the monetary policy settings this month. Japan’s Yoshihide Suga official gains the PM’s throne, Abenomics to continue.
NZD/USD: Sellers break weekly support line to attack 0.6700
NZD/USD snaps four-day winning streak after RBNZ comments. The pair broke an ascending trend line from September 08 while slipping below 61.8% and 50% of the Fibonacci retracement of September 02-08 downside.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Another BTC bulls massacre on the way
BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,980, getting ready to retest the psychological barrier of $11,000 for the first time since the sharp sell-off on September 3.