Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD returns to familiar range after Powell-led wild ride

- Gold’s upside looks elusive amid rallying Treasury yields.
- Dollar could find support from Powell-led stronger T-yields.
- Focus shifts to the US macro news for fresh impetus.
Gold (XAU/USD) witnessed wild swings of around $65 in a matter of an hour on Thursday after the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell unleashed a new framework to tolerate inflation rising above 2% for short periods of time to ensure economic recovery and job creation. In a knee-jerk reaction, the US dollar was dumped across the board that drove gold to the highest in six-days at $1976.
However, the greenback quickly reversed the drop and jumped in tandem with the longer-term US Treasury yields, downing Gold as low as $1910. The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rallied 10 basis points on the Fed event, now trading at the highest level since mid-July at 0.780%. Meanwhile, the US long-term inflation expectations hit a 7-month high. Markets ignored the mixed US Jobless Claims and Q2 GDP data. The bright metal, however, managed to recover some ground to close the day near the $1930 region.
The Asian stocks trade with mild optimism on Friday, tracking the positive close on Wallstreet, as investors cheer Fed’s new strategy that implies lower interest rates for a longer period. From a broader perspective, the yieldless gold is likely to remain underpinned by lower rates. However, Powell induced rebound in the Treasury yields could keep gold’s upside limited in the near-term. The relentless rally in the US rates could fuel a recovery in the US dollar in the day ahead, as attention now turns towards the US Core PCE Price Index and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
Gold: Hourly chart
Short-term technical perspective
Looking at the hourly chart, Gold has pierced above the critical resistance at $1934/35 zone, which is the confluence of the horizontal 50 and 100-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA) and bearish 21-HMA.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading flat just above the midline, still supportive of the further upside.
Therefore, the bulls now look to retest the psychological $1950 barrier, where the horizontal 200-HMA coincides.
A breakthrough the latter could call for a retest of Thursday’s high at $1976.
To the downside, should the $1934 level give way, a sharp decline towards the rising trendline support at $1914 cannot be ruled. Below which, Wednesday low of $1903 could be tested.
Gold: Additional levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1937.05
|Today Daily Change
|8.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|1929.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1970.41
|Daily SMA50
|1880.36
|Daily SMA100
|1798.01
|Daily SMA200
|1676.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1976.79
|Previous Daily Low
|1910.08
|Previous Weekly High
|2015.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|1911.64
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1935.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1951.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1900.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1872.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1834.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1967.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2005.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2034.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1850 on cross-driven strength
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850, tracking bigger gains in EUR/JPY. The anti-risk yen is being offered alongside gains in US yields. The focus will be on the US core PCE data, due at 12:30 GMT.
GBP/USD bulls await Bailey's turn at Jackson Hole above 1.3200
GBP/USD defies the previous day’s pullback from yearly high of 1.3284, stays bid near intraday top. Brexit woes, surge in virus cases at home mostly ignored as US dollar trims Thursday’s gains. BOE Governor Bailey’s speech in focus.
USD/JPY tumbles towards 106.00 as PM Abe plans to resign
USD/JPY extends its U-turn from near 107.00, now looking to test 106.00 after the risk-off mood seeped back on reports that Japanese PM Abe is planning to resign due to health issues. The Niikei 225 index slumped 2.5%.
Gold: $1952 back in sight amid dollar weakness
Gold (XAU/USD) is on a steady rise on Friday, recovering ground after Fed Chair Powell’s adoption of the average inflation targeting strategy. The yellow metal benefits from broad-based US dollar weakness.
Personal Income, Spending and Prices July Preview: The second opinion concurs
Consumption expenditures and personal income figures for July are expected to reinforce the economic recovery picture already presented in the retail sales and wage data released earlier in August. Core PCE prices annual rate headed to two-thirds of that in the first quarter.