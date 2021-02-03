Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds on US stimulus progress but not out of the woods yet

- Gold rebounds on Wednesday amid US stimulus progress.
- A potential golden cross on the daily chart could revive the XAU bears.
- Gold could track silver prices as the retail-trade frenzy cools-off.
Gold (XAU/USD) is attempting a minor bounce after falling over 1% to eleven-day lows at $1830 on Tuesday. The yellow metal slumped as the US dollar rallied hard on the macroeconomic divergence between the US and Euro area economies. The relative strength of the US economic recovery amid the coronavirus crisis drove the greenback broadly. The social media-driven retail-trade frenzy fizzled and weighed heavily on silver prices alongside gold. Markets also favored the US currency amid ongoing talks on fiscal stimulus.
Wednesday’s pullback in gold can be mainly attributed to the progress on a likely US fiscal stimulus deal. The Senate voted 50 to 49 in a straight party-line decision in order to push through a $1.9 trillion aid package proposed by President Joe Biden. However, the covid vaccine-driven optimism could cap the recovery attempts in gold. Also, if the US dollar resumes the recent advance, gold could once again feel the pull of gravity, as the technical picture also suggests limited upside.
Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook
Gold: Daily chart
The daily chart shows that a bear cross is in the making for gold, suggesting that the sellers could remain hopeful despite the latest bounce.
The bearish crossover will get confirmed once the 21-daily moving average (DMA) pierces the 200-DMA from above. Also, adding credence to the downside bias, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to hold below the midline.
Therefore, a retest of Tuesday’s low at $1830 cannot be ruled, below which the January 13 low of $1803 would come into play. Further south, the November 30 high at $1790 could offer some support to the XAU bulls.
Wednesday’s fall prompted gold to breach the critical 200-daily moving average (DMA) at $1850, with the path of least resistance seemingly downside after closing the day below the 200-DMA support.
On the flip side, the buyers need to find acceptance above the critical $1854, where the 21 and 200-DMA look to coincide. The next upside target awaits at the 50-DMA of $1858. The path of least resistance, therefore, appears to the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 38.2% Fib ahead of Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD's daily chart indicates scope for deeper losses. Concerns about Eurozone's vaccine delivery and economic growth weigh over the EUR. A better-than-expected Eurozone CPI is needed to save the day for the bulls.
Silver sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar will host top stablecoin while prices prepare for liftoff
Stellar network utility has been on the rise. Its recent collaboration with Samsung to expand the blockchain ecosystem experience made headlines while the $5 million investment with wallet provider Abra is set to enable the protocol to provide banking services.
Gamestop (GME) settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
The shares in Gamestop (GME) stalled their brief recovery stint into Tuesday’s closing, as the stocks suffered a 60% decline on a daily basis. The shares of the mid-sized video game retailer lost another 5.50% in the post-market trading.
US Dollar Index: Tuesday’s doji probes DXY bulls near two-month top
US dollar index (DXY) picks up bids around 91.05 while reversing the early Asian losses ahead of Wednesday’s European session. Even so, the greenback gauge stays near the two-month top flashed the previous day.