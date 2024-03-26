Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD buyers refuse to give up amid bullish technicals, ahead of US data

Gold price holds the previous rebound near $2,170 ahead of key US data.

US Dollar keeps losses amid weak US Treasury yields, mixed risk sentiment.

Gold price looks to regain upside traction amid a bullish daily technical setup.

Gold price is treading water near $2,170 early Tuesday, consolidating the previous rebound to the $2,181 level. The US Dollar (USD) licks its wounds, market sentiment appears mixed and US Treasury bond yields fail to sustain Monday’s upswing.

Gold price looks to US data for fresh direction

Continued efforts by the Chinese authorities to the Yuan and the ongoing recovery in the Japanese Yen keep the downbeat tone intact around the US Dollar, helping Gold price stay afloat. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY reference rate weaker-than-expected for the second day in a row while the Yen continues to draw support from the verbal intervention from Japanese officials, especially after USD/JPY touched the year-to-date (YTD) high of 151.86 on Friday.

Further, markets are resorting to profit-taking on the US Dollar longs after late last week’s solid recovery, gearing up for the all-important US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation measure, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which could help seal in a June interest rate cut. The Core PCE inflation is seen steady at 2.8% YoY in February while on a monthly basis, the gauge is likely to inch lower to 0.3% in the same period.

Recent comments from Fed officials indicated their concerns regarding sticky inflation and were read by markets as slightly hawkish. In response, the US Treasury bond yields rebounded firmly but the US Dollar failed to find any inspiration, as markets are wagering nearly 72% probability of a June rate cut.

The upswing in the US Treasury bond yields negated the weakness in the US Dollar, capping the upside attempts in the Gold price. However, resurfacing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to underpin the traditional safe-haven Gold price. Russia attacked Ukraine's capital Kyiv with hypersonic missiles on Monday morning, US Ambassador Bridget Brink said on the X social network,” per Reuters.

Looking ahead, traders await the releases of the mid-tier US Durable Goods Orders and CB Consumer Confidence data later on Tuesday for fresh cues on the Fed rate cuts, keeping the US Dollar and Gold price on edge. A rebound in the US Durable Goods Orders data could offer temporary relief to the US Dollar at the expense of the Gold price. However, uncertainty over the timing and the scope of Fed rate cuts could remain a headwind for the Greenback, lending support to the bright metal.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

The short-term technical outlook for Gold price remains more or less the same.

With a Bull Flag in play, Gold price remains on track to test the measured target at $2,251 on a sustained move higher.

Before that barrier, Gold price needs to recapture the $2,200 threshold and the record high at $2,223.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), holds well within the positive territory, pointing to more upside risks.

On the flip side, immediate support is seen at Friday’s low of $2,157, below which the Bull Flag resistance at $2,151 will be challenged.

A sustained move below the latter will put the Bull Flag support of $2,140 at risk. At that level, the bullish 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) emerges.