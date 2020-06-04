Rajan Dhall, MSTA Rajan Dhall, MSTA
FXStreet

Gold Price Analysis: Despite the move back above $1700 the outlook is bearish in medium term

ANALYSIS |
  • The price of gold has pushed just over 1% higher on Thursday. 
  • This comes despite a new wave low being created on Wednesday's session.

XAU/USD 4-hour chart

The price of gold has pushed higher today as the greenback capitulated once again. Although stocks have moved higher too this time. There has been another liquidity dump in the system by the ECB as today they announce an additional EUR 600bln. 

The structure of the gold chart is not as bullish as most of the indices but it is defiantly not as bearish as the dollar index. This leaves the precious metal in somewhat of a conundrum. The equity markets have seen a rotation into the stocks that fell the most during the COVID-19 pandemic (banks and airlines) and yields are starting to rise once again in the fixed income space.

Looking at the chart below there is still a lower high lower low pattern. If the USD 1750.00 per troy ounce level is broken then this pattern becomes obsolete and analysts can look for higher levels once more. Until that point, the Fib extensions on the downside could be the potential targets. 

At the moment the 200 Simple Moving Average is providing some resistance and the price is also under the 55 Exponential Moving Average. The Relative Strength Index indicator has pulled away from the oversold zone allowing some more space for another move to the downside. The MACD is still very much in bearish territory as the histogram is in the red and the signal lines are under the mid-point. 

Gold wave analysis

Additional levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1715.28
Today Daily Change 16.31
Today Daily Change % 0.96
Today daily open 1698.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1722.99
Daily SMA50 1694.45
Daily SMA100 1639.51
Daily SMA200 1567.93
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1732.1
Previous Daily Low 1689.46
Previous Weekly High 1737.78
Previous Weekly Low 1693.78
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1705.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1715.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 1681.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 1664.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 1638.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 1724.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 1749.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 1766.87

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Analysis feed

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD surges above 1.13 after ECB's stimulus boost

EUR/USD surges above 1.13 after ECB's stimulus boost

EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, the highest since mid-March. The ECB added €600 billion in fresh stimulus, more than expected. The bank's move joins German stimulus and hopes for a recovery. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD avances toward 1.26 amid improving mood

GBP/USD avances toward 1.26 amid improving mood

GBP/USD trades closer to 1.26, buoyed by USD dollar weakness stemming from a better market mood. US jobless claims have marginally disappointed yet other US figures are more upbeat. Markets are shrugging off concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit.

GBP/USD News

Will race relations rock markets? election campaign, coronavirus, crippled economy all in the mix

Will race relations rock markets? election campaign, coronavirus, crippled economy all in the mix

America is divided by demonstrations against racial discrimination that come on the backdrop of the coronavirus epidemic and attempts for a recovery. Will this or something else eventually affect markets? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam have a lively discussion about all these topics.

Read more

Gold recovers further from 1-month lows, moves back above $1715 level

Gold recovers further from 1-month lows, moves back above $1715 level

Gold added to its intraday gains and refreshed daily tops, around the $1718 region during the early North American session.

Gold News

WTI: Recovery remains capped below $37 mark amid OPEC+ uncertainty

WTI: Recovery remains capped below $37 mark amid OPEC+ uncertainty

WTI (July futures on Nymex) is ranging in the familiar trading band near mid-36s so far this Thursday, having failed yet another upside attempts just shy of the 37 mark.

Oil News

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures