Gold Spot held first support at 1745/40 all morning before a break lower over lunch to strong support at 1730/25. We bottomed exactly at then held above 1745/40 for the rest of the day.
Silver Spot unexpectedly held within Thursday’s range & dipped to 6 pips above the lower support at 2490/80.
Gold first support at 1742/39 but below here can target strong support at 1730/28. Longs need stops below 1724.
Very minor resistance at 1746/48 before a retest of strong resistance at 1758/62. (There is a risk we trade in a 30 point range all this week). A break above 1764 however, targets 1766, 1775 & resistance at 1782/86.
Silver has 2 support levels at 2520/15 & 2490/85. Longs need stops below 2480. A break lower to risks a slide to 2470/65 & 2450/45 & could fall further this week.
A break above 2530 signals a move towards last week’s high & 100-day moving average resistance at 2560/70. A break above 2575 opens the door 2610/20.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
