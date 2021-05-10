Gold has turned bullish last week and I expect continuation towards higher levels in the week ahead.
We can spot double trend line confluence and the price consolidating in the zone before a breakout to the upside. We should see a move to the upside off 1830-33 zone.Targets are 1840, 1845, 1852 and 1864. We see a bullish zigzag in the 15 min time frame so intraday traders might be looking for buying opportunities.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
