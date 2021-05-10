Gold has turned bullish last week and I expect continuation towards higher levels in the week ahead.

We can spot double trend line confluence and the price consolidating in the zone before a breakout to the upside. We should see a move to the upside off 1830-33 zone.Targets are 1840, 1845, 1852 and 1864. We see a bullish zigzag in the 15 min time frame so intraday traders might be looking for buying opportunities.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.