After last Friday's move (-2.17%) Gold has rallied from a very Thick zone (1745-1760) towards the top of last week's range whilst still trading inside of a very steep bearish structure.

The DXY is very bearish at the moment and that should bring more bullish pressure in Gold more so if it's holding above last week's range high.

The next key level that could cap the upside in Gold is last Thursday's lows. which could keep Gold trading inside of this bearish structure.

