In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire brings attention to a tidal wave of paper gold selling, which threatens a repeat of the now-infamous EFP conduit blow-up of March 2020.

The London whistleblower exposes COMEX insiders’ influence on the gold price, ahead of a market shift with the potential to slam the paper market discount window shut. 

 

This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.

