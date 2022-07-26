:Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the Gold weekly, daily, and 4 hour charts.
XAUUSD weekly chart on ACY MT4
Last week price reversed at the 1678 weekly support level.
1697 daily support level and 62-79% fib retracement area.
Watching for price to pull back and hold at this intraday support level for a further advance this week.
