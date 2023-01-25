-
We have changed our forecast for global PMI manufacturing and now look for a turn higher already in Q1 as many headwinds have eased. It suggests that a recession in H1 in the US and the euro zone is set to be mild and short. We have lifted our US GDP forecast to 0.3% for 2023 (-0.2%) and +0.9% for 2024 (0.5%).
-
The manufacturing recovery is also set to drive stronger demand for commodities and revive some inflationary forces. This is set to challenge the ECB and the Fed and reinforces our expectations that we will see no rate cuts from them in 2023.
Following a surge in activity in 2021, the global manufacturing sector faced many headwinds in 2022: a) sharp rise in commodity prices that pushed up inflation and eroded consumers purchasing power, b) a significant tightening of financial conditions, c) rising uncertainty from Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and d) a substantial slowdown of China’s economy driven by the country’s zero-covid policy. The drag on demand also led to inventory-build up with companies working to reduce inventories during the year.
However, going into 2023 many of the headwinds have eased and we now look for an earlier recovery of global manufacturing. First, commodity prices have moved lower and is set to push down inflation and lift real wage growth among households. Second, financial conditions have eased following a rally in both equity markets, declining credit spreads and lower bond yields. Third, China has left the zero-covid policy sooner and faster than expected, which we expect will unleash a strong increase in demand for consumer goods as well as private investments. Finally, we see some signs that the worst headwind from inventory adjustments will be easing soon.
At the same time many of our favourite leading indicators for global PMI have turned the corner reflecting some of the more positive factors above (see charts). Our “Growth tax” measure has moved from sharp contraction to decent tailwind. The short-term models in MacroScope leading indicators also point to a lift soon in global PMI. And in the euro zone, the German ZEW index has seen a decent rise over the past months. While some commentators tend to dismiss the ZEW indicator as it is a survey of financial analysts and not companies themselves, it has historically proven to send good signals of turning points in the manufacturing cycle.
After flagging upside risks to our global PMI outlook for a while, we now see enough evidence of a turn to revise our baseline scenario higher. We expect global PMI to bottom out in the coming months and continue a move higher during H1 and into the second half of 2023. In 2024, we look for the Chinese recovery to lose some steam again and for PMI’s to level off again.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 after German IFO data
EUR/USD trades marginally lower on the day below 1.0900 as the cautious market mood helps the US Dollar holds its ground against its rivals. The IFO data from Germany showed that business sentiment improved modestly in January but failed to help the Euro.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2300 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is holding steady above 1.2300 heading into Wednesday’s London open. The US Dollar licks its wounds amid broad risk aversion and muted US Treasury yields, lending some support to the GBP/USD pair.
Gold: $1,940 is a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls Premium
Gold price returns to the red amid a pause in the US Dollar sell-off. The latest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields weighs on Gold price. Investors take profits on Gold longs ahead of critical United States data.
Bitcoin Jesus fails to settle $20.9 million in crypto options trades for bankrupt lender Genesis Global
Bitcoin Jesus Roger Ver has found himself in legal trouble with bankrupt crypto lender Genesis Global. Genesis has summoned Ver to repay at least $20.9 million in damages after the Bitcoin evangelist failed to settle crypto options transactions before the payment deadline.
Tesla Q4 earnings on the agenda
Tesla’s stock had a devastating year in response to Musk’s chaotic Twitter acquisition. Having erased more than half of its pandemic rally, investors are now wondering whether the stock could revive its fortune in the coming months.