Stock index futures are pointing in different directions currently after Wall Street reversed course on Monday ending marginally lower. Tesla jumped 3.27% outperforming the market as Goldman Sachs included the EV maker in a group of companies it recommends, Amazon shares added 0.12% despite news the National Labor Relations Board official is recommending that the results of the union election at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama held earlier this year be scrapped and that a new election be held due to illegal misconduct on the part of the e-commerce giant.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.34%
|GBP USD
|+0.2%
|USD JPY
|-0.19%
The Dollar weakening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.1% on Monday as the Institute for Supply Management reported that while US manufacturing continued to grow in July the pace slowed for the second straight month.
GBP/USD continued its sliding Monday while EUR/USD reversed its retreating as Markit’s final manufacturing PMI reading for July showed euro-zone factory activity continues to accelerate. Both euro and Pound are up against the dollar currently. USD/JPY reversed its advancing Monday while AUD/USD reversed its retreating with both the Australian dollar and yen higher against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.07%
|Nikkei Index
|-0.21%
|Hang Seng Index
|-0.28%
|Australian Stock Index
|-0.06%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently ahead of US factory order data at 16:00 CET today while US 10-year Treasury yields inched up to 1.179% currently. The three major Wall Street stock benchmarks ended mixed as Senate overwhelmingly approved the first two amendments to the $1 trillion infrastructure bill late Monday while Congress failed to pass a last-minute extension of the federal eviction moratorium beyond Saturday's expiration date: the three main stock benchmarks recorded returns in the range of -0.28% to +0.06% Monday.
European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending marginally higher Monday with retail shares leading gains. Asian indexes are mostly lower today with Shanghai Composite leading losses as the spread of the Delta variant from mainland China’s coast to its inland cities prompted authorities to implement strict counter epidemic measures while the Reserve Bank of Australia left rates unchanged at 0.10%.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.5%
|WTI Crude
|-0.56%
Brent is extending losses currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices closed lower Monday after weak economic data from China. US West Texas Intermediate WTI dropped 3.6% and is lower currently. Brent fell 3.3% to $72.89 a barrel on Monday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.18%
Gold prices are edging lower currently. December gold added 0.3% to $1822.20 an ounce on Monday.
