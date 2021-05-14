Top daily news
Equities are advancing currently after Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday. Facebook shares gained 0.9% despite German regulator orders to cease collecting German WhatsApp users’ data, Apple shares rose 1.79% Thursday.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.9%
|GBP USD
|+0.95%
|USD JPY
|-0.07%
|AUD USD
|+0.34%
The Dollar weakening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slipped 0.1% Thursday despite US Labor Department report 473 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 507 thousand the previous week.
EUR/USD reversed its sliding Thursday while GBP/USD continued its retreating with both euro and Pound on the rise against the Dollar currently. USD/JPY joined AUD/USD’s continued sliding yesterday with both yen and Australian dollar higher against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.2%
|Nikkei Index
|+2.32%
|Hang Seng Index
|+0.3%
|Australian Stock Index
|+0.43%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently ahead of Census Bureau report at 14:30 CET today after a bullish session yesterday on upbeat weekly jobless claims report. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily gains in the range of 0.7% to 1.3% Thursday led by cyclical shares which stand to benefit most from economic revival.
European stock indexes are mixed currently after closing lower Thursday with basic resources shares leading losses. Asian indexes are mostly up today with Nikkei leading gains.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+0.2%
|WTI Crude
|+0.08%
Brent is edging higher today. Oil prices ended sharply lower yesterday as Colonial Pipeline resumed operations and India reported widening infection in the country. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures dropped 3.4% but is up currently. June Brent crude fell 3.3% to $67.05 a barrel on Thursday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.41%
Gold prices are extending gains today. June gold added 0.1% settling at $1,824 an ounce on Thursday after back to back losses.
