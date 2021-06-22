Top daily news

Stocks are rising currently US stocks closed sharply higher Monday as Fed speakers including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan toned down their hawkish rhetoric. Apple shares rose 1.41% outperforming the market, Bitcoin dropped more than 10% on Monday squeezed by an announcement from the Peoples Bank of China it had summoned China's largest banks and payment firms urging them to crack down harder on cryptocurrency trading.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.11% GBP USD -0.33% USD JPY +0.12% AUD USD -0.4%

The Dollar strengthening has resumed currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, ended 0.45% lower on Monday as Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams commented US economy hasn't improved enough to pare policy stimulus.

Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD reversed their sliding and are lower currently. AUD/USD and USD/JPY reversed their retreating Monday with both the Australian dollar and yen lower against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.04% Nikkei Index +3.1% Hang Seng Index -0.55% Australian Stock Index +1.46%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are rising currently ahead of Fed chief Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress at 20:30 CET today while US 10-year Treasury yields hover around 1.495%. The three US main stock benchmarks recorded daily gains ranging from 0.8% to 1.8% Monday led by energy shares.

European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending higher in a choppy session Monday led by auto shares. Asian indexes are mostly up today with Nikkei leading gains boosted by shipping stocks that hit ten-year highs.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.07% WTI Crude +0.39%

Brent is edging higher ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today boosted by investor optimism over quick recovery of global oil demand. Prices closed higher Monday as concerns eased over an early return of Iranian crude exports on a pause in talks to end US sanctions on Iranian exports. US West Texas Intermediate WTI jumped 2.8% and is higher currently. Brent rose 1.9% to $74.90 a barrel on Monday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.18%

Gold prices are edging back currently. August gold rose 0.8% to $1782.90 an ounce on Monday after a sharpest weekly drop in over a year.

