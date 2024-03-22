- The Pound Sterling extended its correction from seven-month highs against the US Dollar.
- Dovish BoE vote split spelt doom for GBP/USD buyers, despite a dovish Fed outlook.
- GBP/USD confirmed a bearish channel on the daily chart, while the RSI points to more weakness.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) failed to hold its upswing against the US Dollar (USD), as the GBP/USD correction from seven-month highs of 1.2894 regained traction in the central banks’ bonanza week.
Dovish BoE vote split pounds the Pound Sterling
The policy outlooks announced by the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England (BoE) remained the key drivers for the GBP/USD price action in the past week. But the selling momentum around the Pound Sterling was unabated, as the US Dollar kept its bullish tone intact, despite a brief pullback midweek.
In the early part of the week, markets sensed caution in the lead-up to the key central banks’ monetary policy announcements and preferred to hold onto the US Dollar amid mounting tension. The Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) first interest rate hike on Tuesday was widely expected and triggered a “sell the fact” reaction in the Japanese Yen, lifting the USD/JPY pair. That had a positive “rub-off” effect on the US Dollar, lifting the Greenback against most of its major pairs.
Subsequently, GBP/USD fell as low as 1.2668 before rebounding sharply toward 1.2800 on Wednesday after the Fed's economic projections, the so-called Dot Plot chart, still predicted three rate cuts this year as seen in December. Markets had begun pricing two Fed rate cuts this year after two consecutive months of higher inflation readings. The median Fed dot plot for 2024 was unchanged despite a 0.2% increase in the median 2024 Core PCE inflation. This was perceived as dovish by markets, throwing the Greenback under the bus.
However, the tide turned against the Pound Sterling on Thursday after the BoE’s no-rate change decision. In an unexpected move, two BoE policymakers – Jonathan Haskel and Catherine Mann –, who previously voted for hikes, opted to keep rates unchanged with one dissenter (Swati Dhingra) continuing to favor a rate cut. The dovish turn in the vote split spelt doom for the British Pound, smashing GBP/USD to two-week lows at 1.2650.
The downside in the pair extended on Friday, as sellers rushed toward the 1.2600 threshold amid a sustained recovery in the US Dollar, following the dovish Fed aftermath. Therefore, GBP/USD mired in multi-week troughs just above the 1.2600 level notwithstanding the better-than-expected results of the UK’s February Retail Sales report. The UK Retail Sales showed no growth over the month in February vs. -0.3% expected and 3.6% registered in January, according to the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday. The Core Retail Sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, rose 0.2% MoM vs. -0.1% expected and 3.4% in January.
Holy Friday makes up for a light week ahead
Following an event-packed week, Pound Sterling traders will breathe a sigh of relief in the holiday-shortened week ahead.
It’s Holy Friday and most major markets will remain closed, leaving minimal volatility and thin liquidity around the GBP/USD pair.
During the week, there are no top-tier economic data from the UK but the US calendar will feature Durable Goods Orders on Tuesday.
Thursday will see the releases of the US final Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Pending Home Sales and the weekly Jobless Claims.
Amidst light trading on Good Friday, the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data will stand out.
Meanwhile, the return of the Fed speakers and the BoE’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) will also grab some attention.
GBP/USD: Technical Outlook
As observed on the daily chart, GBP/USD breached the rising channel support at 1.2680 on a daily closing basis on Thursday, confirming a Bearish Channel.
The next critical support level is seen at the horizontal 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2592. A weekly closing below that level is needed to extend the corrective decline.
Sellers will then target the mid-February low near 1.2540, followed by the 1.2500 round figure. If the selling pressure intensifies on a break below the latter, a test of the 1.2400 mark cannot be ruled out.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south below the midline, suggesting that there is more scope for the GBP/USD downside.
If buyers manage to defend the 1.2540 support area, a decent comeback toward the channel-support-turned resistance at 1.2680 could be in the offing. However, at that level the 50-day SMA coincides, making it a stiff resistance.
Further up, the pair could run into offers at the 21-day SMA at 1.2722. A sustained move above it will challenge the weekly top at 1.2803.
BoE FAQs
The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).
When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.
In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
