The British Pound remains within the broad price range of 1.3800 to 1.3960. There is no clear trend on larger timeframes but the smaller timeframes provide ample stretch of a trend to take some advantage. Big jumps in both directions suggest short-term trading opportunities.
After a big fall from beyond the 1.3900 handle, the price found some traction near the 1.3880 order which can be considered an order block on the 4-hour chart.
The price is also supported by the 18 period EMA around the same level. Meanwhile, we have a big bullish bar with very high volume which may protect the price from further dropping.
Now, let's take a look at Open Interest for the British Pound.
The Open Interest is consistently dropping over three consecutive trading days. Out of three days, one day was bullish while the remaining two were mixed. It indicates that long holders of the previous week did some profit-taking. Perhaps, this is due to the potential risk event of BOE, due this week.
Trading scenario
You can buy around the current level with an upside target of 1.3925 ahead of 1.3950 and finally 1.4000. Alternatively, if the price breaks below 1.3884, then you should look for a selling opportunity with targets at 1.3850, 1.3830, and finally 1.3800.
The analysis, trade recommendations or strategies are meant for educational purposes. Each trader should use his own due diligence in making trading decisions and take risk as per tolerance capacity. Black Pipper Forex cannot be held responsible for any loss caused.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.20 ahead of EZ PMIs, critical US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 ahead of final eurozone services PMIs and the all-important ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and ISM Services PMI. The dollar is off the highs reached after US Treasury Secretary Yellen talked about rate hikes.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
Gold bulls remain on the defensive near $1,780
Gold prices recovered part of their losses from Tuesday’s low of $1,770.90 and seem to confide in the vicinity of multi-day resistance placed around $1,780. On the hourly chart, the pair is struggling to maintain intraday gains and is moving toward the session low of $1,776.80.
S&P 500 correction arriving or not?
One more day of upside rejection in S&P 500, in what is now quite a long stretch of prices going mostly sideways. As unsteady as VIX seems at the moment, it doesn‘t flash danger of spiking in this data-light week, and neither does the put/call ratio.