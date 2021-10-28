GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD

GBPUSD high for the day exactly at resistance at 1.3835/55 so far this week followed by a test of support at 1.3740/30, but we over ran to 1.3707.

EURGBP longs at important 200 week moving average support at 8405/8395 worked perfectly on the bounce to first resistance at 8455/65 for profit taking. Shorts here are also working as I write.

GBPNZD breaks important support at 1.9180/70 for a sell signal.

Daily analysis

GBPUSD first support at 1.3740/20 but be ready to sell a break below 1.3700 targeting 1.3670/60, perhaps as far as strong support at 1.3600/1.3580.

Any longs at support at 1.3740/20 target 1.3770/80, perhaps as far as strong resistance at 1.3835/55. This remains key to direction in severely overbought conditions. Try shorts again with stops above 1.3875. A break above here is a medium term buy signal.

EURGBP longs at important 200 week moving average support at 8405/8395 work on the bounce to first resistance at 8455/65 for profit taking. Shorts need stops above 8475. A break higher targets 8500.

Shorts at first resistance at 8455/65 are working as we target 8440 before a retest of important 200 week moving average support at 8405/8395. Longs need stops below 8380. A break lower is a medium term sell signal.

GBPNZD break below support at 1.9180/70 is a sell signal targeting 1.9110/00.

First resistance at 1.9170/90. Shorts need stops above 1.9210.